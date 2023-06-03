BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 424.11% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.47. 101,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

