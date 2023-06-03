BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 44,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 53,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

BurgerFi International Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 55.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Further Reading

