Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Shares Up 0.5%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.50. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.