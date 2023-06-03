Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 16th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CHW stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

