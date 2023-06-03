Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of CBWBF opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

