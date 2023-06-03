CannabisCoin (CANN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.78

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $481,044.74 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,093.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00350827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00550376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00067029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00423644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

