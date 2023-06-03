Capco Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Etsy makes up 3.7% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Etsy worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,417. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.77.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

