Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $1.40. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

