Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

