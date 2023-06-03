Carrefour SA (CRRFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Carrefour Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.66 on Friday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Europe, Latin America. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

