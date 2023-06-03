Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $127.50

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.50 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.82). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.79), with a volume of 27,051 shares.
Carr’s Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The firm has a market cap of £138.32 million, a PE ratio of 3,635.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.79.
Carr’s Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.
Insider Transactions at Carr’s Group
About Carr’s Group
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.
