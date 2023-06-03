Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $127.50

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.50 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.82). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.79), with a volume of 27,051 shares.

Carr’s Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The firm has a market cap of £138.32 million, a PE ratio of 3,635.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.79.

Carr’s Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Carr’s Group

About Carr’s Group

In other news, insider Peter Page purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £31,620 ($39,075.63). In other news, insider Tim Jones purchased 146,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £198,409.50 ($245,192.17). Also, insider Peter Page bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £31,620 ($39,075.63). Corporate insiders own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

