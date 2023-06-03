Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CASY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

CASY opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average of $225.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

