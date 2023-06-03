CashBackPro (CBP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $83,144.15

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $83,144.15 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,074.23 or 1.00040559 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.7503945 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $188,493.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.