CEEK VR Market Cap Reaches $56.22 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $56.22 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016293 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,171.89 or 1.00004125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0698348 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,149,769.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.