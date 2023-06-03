CEEK VR Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.42 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $56.23 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,165.47 or 1.00012284 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0698348 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,149,769.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

