Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centerspace Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CSR stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

