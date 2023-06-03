CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

