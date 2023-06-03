CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 635,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $54,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 894,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after buying an additional 560,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 544,263 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 316.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,472,000 after acquiring an additional 366,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in CF Industries by 297.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 330,581 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

