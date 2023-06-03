ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 86.26% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ChargePoint Stock Down 6.9 %

CHPT opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

