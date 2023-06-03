Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,450,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $137,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Chegg Trading Up 6.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,859,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.