Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $170.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $161.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

