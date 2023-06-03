Cipher Capital LP Decreases Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

