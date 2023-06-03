Cipher Capital LP Invests $583,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Bunge by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.
Bunge Price Performance
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Bunge Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.
Bunge Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
