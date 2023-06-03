Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Nordstrom Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 158.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 690.91%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.