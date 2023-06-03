Cipher Capital LP Sells 21,949 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,949 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE VLO opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.