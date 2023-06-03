Cipher Capital LP Trims Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,094 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

