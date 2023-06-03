Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $656.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.93. The company has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

