Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $13.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $3,286,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT opened at $8.00 on Monday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. The company had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

