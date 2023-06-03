ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.65.

ClearOne Dividend Announcement

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 99.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

See Also

