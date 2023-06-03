Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,867 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.52. 74,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.