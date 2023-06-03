Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of IFRA traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. 150,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

