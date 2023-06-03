Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,377 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

