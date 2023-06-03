Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $72.65. 18,693,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,409,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

