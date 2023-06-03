Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 528,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,741. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.