Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16,266.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,977,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,861,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.63. 11,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

