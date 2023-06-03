CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Cut by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,099 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

