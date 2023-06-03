CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 559,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,268,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

CN Energy Group. Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

