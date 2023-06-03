CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 621,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 591,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 31.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.