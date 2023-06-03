Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 482,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Coinbase Global worth $121,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,100 shares of company stock worth $14,073,197 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COIN opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

