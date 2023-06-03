Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.78% of Colombier Acquisition worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Mangrove Partners raised its position in Colombier Acquisition by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 234,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,255,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in Colombier Acquisition by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 69,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Colombier Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:CLBR remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Colombier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

