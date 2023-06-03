Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unity Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,661,000 after acquiring an additional 235,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,776 shares of company stock worth $5,638,962 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.