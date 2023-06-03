Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,085,000 after acquiring an additional 302,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,043,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,324,000 after purchasing an additional 180,708 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

