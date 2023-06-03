Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 450 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $69.54 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

