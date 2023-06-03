Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $32,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

