Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $43,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MSCI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 2.5 %

MSCI opened at $478.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.39. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.63 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.