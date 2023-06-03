Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Benchmark upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $86.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

