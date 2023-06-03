Comparing Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) & Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aditxt and Prelude Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aditxt 0 1 1 0 2.50 Prelude Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Aditxt presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 578.08%. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.53%. Given Aditxt’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aditxt is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aditxt -2,927.39% -570.66% -228.43% Prelude Therapeutics N/A -54.86% -49.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aditxt and Prelude Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aditxt and Prelude Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aditxt $930,000.00 4.29 -$27.65 million N/A N/A Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$115.44 million ($2.39) -2.38

Aditxt has higher revenue and earnings than Prelude Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Aditxt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Aditxt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.5% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aditxt has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prelude Therapeutics beats Aditxt on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. The company is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; PRT3645, a brain penetrant molecule that potently and selectively targets CDK4/6; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

