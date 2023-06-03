Comparing Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 614.20 -$2.90 million ($0.51) -6.51 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.25 billion 0.94 $215.40 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -25.37% -21.28% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power. The DIS segment comprises public electricity distribution services. The TEL segment offers telecommunications and general communication services. The GAS segment encompasses public service of piped natural gas distribution. The HOL segment participate in other companies. The company was founded on October 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

