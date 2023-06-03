Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1666 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Compass Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CMPGY stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $27.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.57) to GBX 2,200 ($27.19) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.08) to GBX 1,675 ($20.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.57) to GBX 2,300 ($28.42) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.95) to GBX 2,385 ($29.47) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,148.33.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

