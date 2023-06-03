Compass Point Lowers MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $12.25

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $13.00 to $12.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFIC. TheStreet downgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 1.4 %

MFIC stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $788.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidCap Financial Investment

In related news, CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $100,068.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,606 shares in the company, valued at $648,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

Read More

